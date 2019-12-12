Letters And More Facts

These defenders of Das Williams present alternative facts that do not reflect what Mr. Williams wrote in his letter to Summerland. Was Mr. Williams “trapped in his home” in Carpinteria after the debris flow or was he helping out at the Red Cross water station at the post office? It hardly matters which of these contradictory claims one chooses to believe, for Mr. Williams did not mention either of them in his letter. In his letter he said: “I also delivered water to Summerland residents after Cantwell’s ran out.” This is not a true statement. Cantwell’s had closed more than a month earlier and never delivered water in Summerland. Neither did Mr. Williams.

Add to Favorites