Make Myself at Home: A Year in Pictures
Take a Look at Some of the Homes of 2019
Throughout this past year, the Make Myself at Home column visited houses large and small, old and new, in all corners of our community. Here’s a look back at some of our favorites:
In January, we discovered this colorful cottage on the Westside’s Clearview Road.
February presented the opportunity to visit this modern masterpiece in Montecito.
This Mission Canyon craftsman situated on a landmark corner charmed us in March.
In April we visited this beachy beauty as part of the Carpinteria Home and Garden Tour.
We experienced loft living in the center of downtown at Chapala Lofts in May.
June found us starstruck by this HGTV award contender in Montecito.
Situated at 1 Miramar Avenue, this ultimate beach home welcomed us in July.
In August we visited this completely redone tri-level contemporary.
In October we took an affordable housing tour through downtown Santa Barbara.
Next door to the Santa Barbara Bowl, La Casa Que Canta wooed us in September.
The East Beach Sea Captain’s Cottage captivated us in November.
We finished up 2019 with a tour of the mesmerizing Love Compound on the Mesa.