Make Myself at Home Make Myself at Home: A Year in Pictures Take a Look at Some of the Homes of 2019

Throughout this past year, the Make Myself at Home column visited houses large and small, old and new, in all corners of our community. Here’s a look back at some of our favorites:

Courtesy

In January, we discovered this colorful cottage on the Westside’s Clearview Road.

Brian Kruelle

February presented the opportunity to visit this modern masterpiece in Montecito.

Photo: Tom Ploch

This Mission Canyon craftsman situated on a landmark corner charmed us in March.

Courtesy

In April we visited this beachy beauty as part of the Carpinteria Home and Garden Tour.

Courtesy

We experienced loft living in the center of downtown at Chapala Lofts in May.

Courtesy

June found us starstruck by this HGTV award contender in Montecito.

Jason Rick

Situated at 1 Miramar Avenue, this ultimate beach home welcomed us in July.

Eric Foote Photos

In August we visited this completely redone tri-level contemporary.

Rafael Bautista

In October we took an affordable housing tour through downtown Santa Barbara.

Sarah Sinclair

Next door to the Santa Barbara Bowl, La Casa Que Canta wooed us in September.

Photo: Jim Bartsch

The East Beach Sea Captain’s Cottage captivated us in November.

Craig Richter

We finished up 2019 with a tour of the mesmerizing Love Compound on the Mesa.

