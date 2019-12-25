About Us Paul Wellman, Big-Shot Photographer Would Jesus Celebrate Christmas Thus?

What was the favorite assignment this year? The Local Heroes issue is regularly at the top of my list. It is inspiring and humbling to meet such an amazing group each year. That said, the entire variety of assignments over the year keeps the job intriguing and meaningful.

What camera(s) do you use? Currently a very tired Nikon D810 and a grumpy D500. Originally, I chose the Nikon brand when switching to digital camera bodies back in 2002, as the lens mount was, and still is, the same. That meant my old Nikon lenses would work with the then-new D100. Having gone through more than a dozen camera bodies since then, and given how fast technology evolves, I’m pretty sure the camera in my iPhone produces close to the image quality of the D100.

Any advice on making a small fortune with photography? Yes, start with a large fortune.

