Adoptable Pets Sugar

Photo: courtesy

Sugar is a little shy at first, but ready for a permanent owner and a place to call home!

Every rabbit sheltered at B.U.N.S. is spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Adoption applications accepted for Santa Barbara/Ventura/San Luis Obispo county residents only.

To meet Sugar, as well as other bunnies and guinea pigs, come visit Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (B.U.N.S.). B.U.N.S. is a volunteer organization that cares for abandoned rabbits.

B.U.N.S is located at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara California. B.U.N.S. works to find bunnies permanent homes, and educates the public on caring for a companion rabbit. You can call the County Shelter at 805-681-5285 or call BUNS at 805-683-0521and leave a message for someone to call you back. For more information, visit: www.bunssb.org or email info@bunssb.org

Follow B.U.N.S. on facebook at: www.facebook.com/bunssb and you’ll receive health alerts in the area.

Photo: Courtesy

Announcements: Kittens for the holidays!!

Visit Cat Therapy and adopt a cat or kitten, two for the price of one between now and Christmas! There are over 30 lovable cats and kittens just waiting for a home. My 6 and 9 year old children, along with their two friends, spent over an hour playing with these lovable cats! Please consider adopting an animal for the holidays!!!

For more information, visit: https://www.cattherapysb.com/

Add to Favorites