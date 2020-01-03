Letters Bernie Can Beat Trump

Bernie Sanders raised $34.5 million in the fourth quarter from 1.8 million donations averaging $18 per donation: an enormous amount of money and support. Moreover, it should not be controversial to claim that Donald Trump is not well-liked here in the Central Coast, and that voters here prioritize voting him out of office. I think it is important, then, for us to recognize just how much energy and enthusiasm the Sanders campaign has been generating, with this latest fundraising report as just the latest evidence.

Bernie has what it takes to beat Trump — he has it more than any other candidate — and with that victory comes a champion for working people. We have known for a long time that a #PresidentSanders would be a leader who would enact executive orders, push legislation, and organize people around downballot candidates and measures that place human dignity above the greed of corporations and banks. Now, after this latest fundraising report, we know that a nominee Sanders will mean a #PresidentSanders because he is the best equipped to win.

