Game of the Week: Santa Barbara vs. San Marcos High Soccer Dons Test Nearly Undefeated Season Against Royals on January 11

The Santa Barbara boys are building another impressive résumé, taking a record of 11-1-2 into Channel League action. One of the wins was by a 3-1 score over San Marcos (6-3-3) a month ago in the championship game of the Cats & Hounds tournament at Paso Robles. The Royals tied the score 1-1 on Yahir Vasquez’s goal in the second half before the Dons put it away. Juan Carlos Torres spearheads a multi-pronged Santa Barbara attack. The varsity boys’ match is the nightcap of the day-long “Super Soccer Saturday” slate of games between the two crosstown rivals. 5pm. Warkentin Stadium, San Marcos High, 4750 Hollister Ave. $3-$6. Call 967-4581.

