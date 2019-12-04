Game of the Week Game of the Week: First Responders Jamboree Basketball Tournament Police-Sheriffs Team Take on Firefighters-Bucket Brigade Squad on December 7

A Police-Sheriffs team will take on the Firefighters-Bucket Brigade in the featured game of Saturday’s celebration of hoops. Meet the seven new inductees in the Santa Barbara Basketball Court of Champions: Linda Dawson, who coached the Bishop Diego High girls to a pair of CIF titles; Leslie Ford-Grieve, UCSB rebound record-setter who joins her brother Don Ford and sister Holly Ford on the honor roll; Sonny Allen, former coach of the S.B. Islanders in the CBA; Sampson Brue, basketball official and NBA supervisor; Keith Closs, a Breakers player who also was with the Clippers and Harlem Globetrotters; Herb Livsey, founder of the Snow Valley Basketball Camps at Westmont; and Joe Vaughan, a Westmont grad who built a championship girls’ program at Buena High. 2-4 pm. Murchison Gym, Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd. FREE (Donations of canned food, toys, or dollars requested). Call 969-7542.

