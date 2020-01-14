Eat This El Jardin’s Birria Grilled Cheese @ The Garden Chef Ramon Velazquez Now Making Pub Grub for Santa Barbara Public Market’s Beer Hall

Grilled cheese at El Jardin

Looking to up your dining game while watching the game? Check out the latest addition to the Santa Barbara Public Market, El Jardin. This new menu of pub grub by Chef Ramon Velazquez of Corazón Cocina is which is now being served in The Garden beer hall.

“We were looking for an updated menu and asked Ramon if he would work with us, and he said yes,” said the market’s owner Marge Cafarelli of her good fortune. The menu of Mexican-inspired bar food entices with such highlights as the milanesa sandwich, with crispy Maggi ranch chicken, radishes, and avocado on ciabatta bread; decadently overloaded nachos; and the Sonora dog, a bacon-wrapped beef hot dog with beans, grilled onion, tomato, and jalapeño-mayo lime crema on a bolillo bun. My favorite item was the grilled cheese served on Oat Bakery sourdough complete with grilled onions and short rib birria with aus jus on the side — the ultimate comfort food to pair with brews and views of today’s game.

