Carpinteria Freeway Widening Work to Close a Lane

The freeway widening to add a carpool lane between Carpinteria and the county line will shut down a single southbound lane overnight next Wednesday and Thursday, January 22 and 23. Crews will be moving safety barriers in the construction area between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., and one lane between Linden and Bailard avenues each night will be closed for their safety. That leaves one lane still open.

As well, some ramps will be closed as work on the slopes and soundwalls continue. From Monday, January 20, onward, as needed, the northbound highway on-ramp at Casitas Pass Road will close between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while crew stain the slope paving and safety barrier.

During that week, the northbound on-ramp at Linden Avenue will also close during the day for work on the sound walls, but not at the same time that the Casitas Pass on-ramp will be closed. And the southbound 101 off-ramp at Linden remains closed temporarily.

The following week, pre-construction work on the section between Bailard Avenue and the salt marsh will include night work to install netting to protect birds, part of the Migratory Bird Act, and also some vegetation clearance. Currently, Caltrans anticipates closing alternate lanes of both the southbound and northbound 101, Sunday-Thursday, January 26-30, for the salt marsh work. One lane will remain open throughout.

