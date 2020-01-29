About Us Calling all bookworms! Name: Emily Cosentino, Michelle Drown, and Caitlin Fitch Title: Indy Book Club Founders

Why start a book club? The only thing that’s better than books is talking about books with friends! We hope this club will create conversations and connections between Santa Barbara bookworms. Plus, you can never have too many book recommendations.

With so many genres to choose from, how did you narrow it down to 12, one for each month? We tried to vary our genres across the year so that at least one would appeal to everyone, while also challenging readers to expand their comfort zone beyond their typical reads.

What were your favorite books from 2019? EC: Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid, The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen, and Know My Name: A Memoir by Chanel Miller (our January book of the month pick).

