Briefs Drowned Surfer at Rincon Identified

Just days after the Rincon Classic surf event brought hundreds into the water and to the water’s edge the weekend of 1/25, surfers at Rincon on the afternoon of 1/28 noticed a man upside down on his board in the water, paddled over, and took him to shore. There, some performed CPR while others called 9-1-1. Firefighters from Ventura County were the first to respond and took over the attempt to save the man, but they confirmed he had died. The man has been identified by the Santa Barbara Sheriff/Coroner as 38-year-old Lauren Campbell of Carpinteria. The coroner has yet to identify the cause of death.

