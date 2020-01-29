Letters Vote Joan Hartmann

Please join me in voting for Joan Hartmann in the upcoming election for 3rd District Supervisor.

I have known Joan for several years and have found her to be a caring, compassionate, intelligent woman, willing to listen to all sides of an issue.

Joan has reached out to residents here in Los Alamos to hear our concerns and offer creative solutions.

Her involvement in our community, through monthly public meetings and attendance and support of our community events shows that she is a woman of service and integrity, who truly wants the best for Los Alamos and all the communities she serves.

She has established a clear track record of supporting local business and creating an environment to encourage business development.

Joan has represented the 3rd District with distinction, often taking on projects and completing tasks behind the scenes without any fanfare or notoriety. I know she will continue to serve the with the same passion and dedication that has been a hallmark of her professional life.

It’s vital that we vote our values, so I’ll be voting to re-elect Joan Hartmann. She’s been an effective advocate for us all.

