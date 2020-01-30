Letters The Real Crime

President Trump’s “crime” is beating corrupt Hillary Clinton. It’s painfully obvious that Obama’s statement that elections have consequences doesn’t apply to the far left socialist party. If you were honest people who had any morals you’d be embarrassed of Schiff and Nadler, the biggest liars in America, but we both know you’re not. I’m going to go downtown and watch Santa Barbara’s never-ending protest parade with a cold one next November when Trump wipes the floor with whatever Bozo the Clown you support.

