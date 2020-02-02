Letters Vote Steve Bennett for Assembly

Sometimes the best person for a job is not the one closest to home. In the case of the election for the 37th Assembly District, the people of Santa Barbara can find truth in that statement because the most qualified candidate is from Ventura County. I am referring to Steve Bennett, who is running for that Assembly seat.

Steve has been a Ventura County supervisor since 2000, where he co-authored the SOAR [Save Open Space and Agricultural Resources] initiative to help save Ventura’s prime ag land. His environmental credentials include his endorsement by the Sierra Club. His economics training gave him the opportunity to guide Ventura County from a fiscal mess to be positioned as one of the most financially sound counties in the state. He spent 20 years as an educator at Nordhoff High School in Ojai.

Take a look at him, Santa Barbara. He’s the kind of legislator we need in Sacramento.

Joan Wells is a former Santa Barbara County Planning Commissioner.

