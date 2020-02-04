Briefs Sinkhole Repair Delayed to Later in February

A large chunk of the Turnpike onramp to the southbound 101 has disappeared in Caltrans’s efforts to repair a sinkhole that was first noticed in the days following the Christmas rainstorm. Located between the lane and the edge of the dirt composing the ramp, the sinkhole was caused by a break in the drainage pipe far below ground. Once Caltrans’s contractor on the job, Granite Construction, reached the pipe 30-40 feet down, the deteriorated corrugated steel and reinforced concrete pipe was found to be in worse condition than originally thought.

The new need for further excavation will delay reopening the on-ramp to mid or late February, Caltrans announced on Wednesday, from the originally projected completion date of February 3. Crews are working on the project seven days a week, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Drivers are advised to use the South Patterson Avenue or State Street entrances to gain the southbound 101.

