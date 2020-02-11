Sports Gaucho Baseball Prepares for the Bright Lights UCSB’s Caesar Uyesaka Stadium Can Finally Handle Night Games

On a dry, clear January evening, fun was in the air at UCSB’s Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. It was time for Gaucho baseball, players of years past facing the 2020 Gauchos in their annual Alumni Game. This one was special. The ballpark was brightly illuminated from the bleachers to the outfield fences by a state-of-the art lighting system. Never again would a UCSB home game be suspended due to darkness.

“It’s a dream come true, just a year late,” said Tommy Jew, an outfielder who graduated last year. But the alums did not regret their careers in the sunshine. “We had a cool vibe being king of day games,” said JJ Muno, a sparkplug on the run to the 2016 College World Series.

UCSB needs the lights to fulfill the NCAA’s requirement for hosting postseason games. In 2015, the Gauchos were the hosts of the four-team first round but had to rent the minor-league ballpark at Lake Elsinore, 175 miles from Santa Barbara. Last year, after winning a school-record 45 games and their first Big West championship since 1986, the Gauchos were sent off to a regional round at Sacramento State.

Photo: Paul Wellman Shane Bieber and Gaucho coach Andrew Checketts.

After losing 10 players to the 2019 Major League Draft, the Gauchos will be under siege as defending champions in 2020. They were picked to finish fourth in the preseason coaches’ poll, behind Cal State Fullerton, Cal Poly, and Long Beach State.

Among the alumni at last month’s game was All-American catcher Eric Yang. A seventh-round pick of the Cincinnati Reds, he set off a homecoming celebration by socking a home run off Gaucho ace Rodney Boone. Yang has left big shoes to fill behind the plate.

Jew, drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals, will wait until spring training to test the leg he shattered on an all-out race to first base at last year’s regional. “It’s going great,” he said of his rehab work. “I should be ready. I’d like to start in Peoria, low A team, and hopefully work my way up.”

The ultimate destination for any ballplayer is a major-league roster. It was disturbing to many of the former Gauchos, who are grinding away to advance in the game, that the 2017 World Series champion Houston Astros and the 2018 champion Boston Red Sox were revealed to have cheated by using electronic devices to steal signs.

Photo: Paul Wellman UCSB’s $1.3-million lighting project will enable the Gauchos to host NCAA playoff games.

The scandal cost managers A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora their jobs, but Jew said, “There should be more punishment for the players. There’s definitely an asterisk next to [the World Series] when people look it up. Why do you play if you’re not going to play the right way? How can they feel good about it?”

“It’s terrible,” said Campbell Wear, a Gaucho catcher in 2015. “It’s one thing to do that out at second base, trying to figure out the signs, but to go outside the white lines is something different. It’s sad.”

“Using technology is BS,” said Joe Record, who is pitching in the Minnesota Twins organization. “That’s the coward’s way of playing the game. The way they were cheating was beyond any cheating I know in any sports. Knowing pitches is more important than anything. When people aren’t doing it right, they’re taking dreams away.”

Shane Bieber, who made the big jump to the majors just two years after pitching for the 2016 Gauchos, was more tempered in his comments. “I haven’t spent time thinking about it,” said the Cleveland Indians righthander, who parlayed a three-strikeout inning into the All-Star Game MVP award. “It happened before I got called up. It never impacted me personally. I think it’s a little unfortunate for the game of baseball. If people want to apologize, they can. If not, no big deal, because we’ve got a 2020 season to go ahead with and play.”

Bieber, wearing the “Not Justin” jersey that he displayed humorously to separate his identity from the pop singer’s, was manager of the Gaucho alumni team. He credited coach Andrew Checketts for setting him out on the path to the majors. “Coach Checketts gets a lot of the little things right,” Bieber said. “I don’t think I totally realized it while I was here. Going into pro ball, I realized what I learned from him, and what he has done dealing with his program in general, the coaches and the teammates.”

Photo: Paul Wellman JJ Muno (left) and Joe Record were UCSB teammates at the College World Series in 2016.

Baseball is a laboratory of human relations because of the time people spend with each other. At last month’s Santa Barbara Foresters Hall of Fame banquet, guest speaker Morgan Ensberg, a Major League All-Star during his playing days, said he’s found his true calling as a coach in the Tampa Bay Rays system.

“I enjoy people; I know how to communicate with them,” Ensberg said. “I know they don’t sleep. It doesn’t matter that they’re making $30 million a year. They are not sleeping. They are staring up at the ceiling, and they are scared to death. The guy’s still human. People don’t have empathy for that.”

That may be so, but some players from the 2017 Houston Astros deserve to have sleepless nights.

