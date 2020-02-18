Briefs Butane Honey Oil Lab Explodes in Orcutt

Photo: Courtesy Albert Alvarado

This Saturday afternoon, a blast and smoke coming from an apartment disrupted the town of Orcutt. By the time officials arrived, a seriously injured resident was already being transported by American Medical Response. Deputies found that a sliding door had been blasted off the rails from the explosion and evidence to believe the apartment was used as a butane honey oil lab.

Santa Maria resident Albert Alvarado was later arrested and charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor. His charges include child endangerment and arson causing injury, among others. He is being held in Santa Barbara County Jail for $500,000 bail, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.



To report an illegal laboratory, the Sheriff’s Office advises calling (805) 681-4171 or visiting the Sheriff’s website.



