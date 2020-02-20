Time for New Leadership
Das continues to tout his stellar record on environmental issues.
Well, we have an existing environmental crisis right here right now in Carpinteria, and Das is dismissing it. The constant skunk smell along with masking agents that spew into the air from marijuana growers is causing health issues for many, including my family. I ask Santa Barbara voters for empathy. Families should not have to live in these conditions. It’s time for new leadership. Please vote for Laura Capps for 1st District supervisor.