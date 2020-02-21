Letters Capps Can Fix the Cannabis Problem

The cannabis industry is fighting tooth and nail to continue its domination over our elected officials. It is no surprise to find that a local PAC with strong cannabis ties is issuing hit pieces against Laura Capps.

While we are not residents of Carpinteria, we have worked closely for the past three years with a number of individuals, many from Carpinteria, as we try to protect our environments against the incursions of the pot people.

It is clear to us that the county crafted ordinances that protect growers and not those of us who are real people living in real neighborhoods.

We strongly support Laura Capps and her approach, which is to fix this problem.

