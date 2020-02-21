Briefs Pound of Meth Found During Carpinteria Traffic Stop

Photo: Courtesy John Bavaro

Last Tuesday night, a routine traffic stop in Carpinteria turned into a drug bust when sheriff’s deputies found a close to a pound of methamphetamine and a gun hidden in the dashboard of the car. John Scott Bavaro, 53, of Buellton was arrested on site.

After the arrest on February 11, narcotics detectives served a search warrant to inspect Bavaro’s home. They found evidence of drug sales, another seven grams of methamphetamine, and four grams of psilocybin mushrooms. Bavaro is being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail on five felony charges, including the commission of a felony while on bail. His bail in this matter is set at $50,000.

