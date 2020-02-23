Letters Thank You, Laura Capps

A sea change is happening everywhere we look. Light is being cast into the dark corners of history, and the cycles of behavior that we see starting at our own grass roots. I believe we need positive, creative, and focused thinking with a clear break from the status quo.

I am saddened by the local Democratic Party’s uninspired strategy and disheartened by the PAC group that has sprung up against Laura Capps, spreading inaccurate and misleading information. How is a campaign run with a negative PAC like this one in any way good or helpful with the challenges we face?

In the Nevada Democratic Debate on Wednesday, I was struck by two things: (1) When Pete Buttigieg acknowledged and appreciated Bernie Sanders. Bernie looked shocked for a moment, the room went quiet, and a “softness” happened. The energy changed and became positive in a split second! (2) When in her initial closing statements, Amy Klobuchar said what we need is to heal and come together. These were striking, powerful moments and exactly what we need — creative and respectful discussion of the issues to determine who is best to lead us forward in a way that benefits the greatest numbers and those that need it most.

We need to adopt this thinking in Santa Barbara. I believe that Laura Capps is the uniquely gifted person to help guide us through these difficult, turbulent, and complex times. I am grateful for her experience and her leadership now and in the future. Her spirit, integrity, and strength inspires me. Isn’t that what we want in our leaders?

Thank you, Laura Capps.

