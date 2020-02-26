Letters Joan Hartmann: An Environmental Leader

I have been an environmental attorney for 30 years and in that time, few people have shown as much leadership in environmental protection as Joan Hartmann. I first worked with Joan when she helped fight oil development offshore Santa Barbara County.

I worked closely with Joan when she was on the Board of Directors of the Environmental Defense Center. Her background as an environmental attorney, who worked on wetlands preservation, as well as wildlife and habitat protection, were reflected in her keen understanding of the issues. Her collaborative approach to problem solving meant that she looked for best possible solutions to environmental challenges.

Joan was the driving force behind Measure A in Buellton, the initiative that ensures that the community decides whether or not development should push urban development into agricultural and open space. She has helped other communities to craft similar ordinances.

Joan helped the Gaviota community adopt a plan that protects agriculture, scenic views, and natural and cultural resources — something that took years! She pushed hard to expand parks and trails to ensure more community opportunities to get out into nature.

Joan is a passionate advocate of clean energy and the green jobs that come with it. She led the County’s effort to join a community choice energy program that will let us buy energy from renewable sources.

We are incredibly fortunate to have Joan on the Board of Supervisors. I urge all those who care about the environment to vote for her on March 3.

