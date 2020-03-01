Letters Behavior Mods Doubtful

I am mystified by the Independent’s endorsement of Das Williams for Supervisor of the 1st District of Santa Barbara County. He is, as you say, a “political opportunist.” Winning this election will mean only a holding pattern for him until some new opportunity in Sacramento or Washington opens up.

Tone deaf? Arrogant? You got that right. Yet you conclude that winning this election will make him “admit his mistakes” and “repair relationships.”

This mirrors the foolishness of the Republican Senators who thought President Trumps’ victory over impeachment would cause his behavior to moderate. Look how that has turned out!

