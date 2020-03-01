Naive Endorsement

Get News In Your Inbox

I am dismayed by the Independent‘s endorsement of Das Williams for Supervisor for District 1 . You point out more negatives than positives. Do you really think he cares about the damage to the health and economy the cannabis growers have created in our community? My own experience in trying to interest him in issues of mental health and criminal justice in Santa Barbara fell on disinterested and deaf ears. Your conclusion that he has learned his lesson mirrors the naivete of Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Lamar Alexander about Donald Trump’s behavior post-impeachment.

