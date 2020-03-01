Letters Time to Honor Dr. McMillan

Dr. Horace McMillan is one of my heroes. It’s time to honor him!

Dr. McMillan was my personal doctor and then became my family doctor in the early 1970s. He was a patient, understanding doctor who never rushed you through an appointment and had an interest in the future of my young son and daughter, especially encouraging them to read and go to the library often.

For many years we would visit Dr. McMillan in his offices at the corner of Arrellaga and Chapala Streets, and he would always have a great smile.

The recent article in the Independent authored by Nick Welsh and Adri Davies describes the commitment and determination by Dr. McMillan to make Santa Barbara a better place to live, especially for black families.

Maybe it’s time for Santa Barbarans to consider the creation of some type of memorial to recognize the work and dedication of Dr. McMillan. Any ideas? Give me a call at (805) 451-8545.

Add to Favorites