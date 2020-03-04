Sports

Bishop Diego Basketball’s Big Saturday

Boys’ and Girls’ Teams Come Up Short in Rare CIF Championship Doubleheader

The Catholic school with an enrollment of just 270 had two basketball teams competing for CIF championships | Credit: Victor Bryant
Wed Mar 04, 2020 | 10:16am
This past Saturday added to the lore of Bishop Diego athletics. In a rare feat, the Catholic school with an enrollment of just 270 had two basketball teams competing for CIF championships in a doubleheader for the ages.

Even in the era of California state tournaments, CIF section championships are still the primary goal for most programs. Winning teams leave a lasting legacy to be admired for generations to come. For the Cardinals to come so close to earning two banners in one afternoon is a success in itself.

HEAVENLY GREER HARD TO HANDLE:  The Bishop Diego girls’ basketball team knew it would have the ultimate challenge trying to contain Ganesha High’s Heavenly Greer in the CIF-SS Division 5A championship game.

