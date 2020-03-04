Bishop Diego Basketball’s Big Saturday

Boys’ and Girls’ Teams Come Up Short in Rare CIF Championship Doubleheader

This past Saturday added to the lore of Bishop Diego athletics. In a rare feat, the Catholic school with an enrollment of just 270 had two basketball teams competing for CIF championships in a doubleheader for the ages.

Even in the era of California state tournaments, CIF section championships are still the primary goal for most programs. Winning teams leave a lasting legacy to be admired for generations to come. For the Cardinals to come so close to earning two banners in one afternoon is a success in itself.

HEAVENLY GREER HARD TO HANDLE: The Bishop Diego girls’ basketball team knew it would have the ultimate challenge trying to contain Ganesha High’s Heavenly Greer in the CIF-SS Division 5A championship game.