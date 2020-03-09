Breaking News | ‘Grand Princess’ Cruise Ship Canceled amid Coronavirus Concerns

Education

Santa Barbara Unified Feels Pressure to Feed the County

Food Services Stakeholders Beg to Keep Meal Contracts

The summertime lunch program at Bohnett Park serves delicious meals from the Santa Barbara Unified School District's mobile kitchen. | Credit: Paul Wellman
By
Mon Mar 09, 2020 | 4:30pm
Click Here For More Information About Our Subscription Service

In a county where one in five children is considered food insecure, the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) bit off more than it could chew on its mission to feed the county’s hungry. Now with a $1.3 million food services deficit, the district is still grappling with the best way to mitigate the financial and hunger crises — and stakeholders are protesting.

“As nonprofits, we certainly understand belt-tightening budget problems; we want to work cooperatively with SBUSD to help solve their problem and ours,” said Pat Keelean, CEO of the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County, which until recently contracted with the district’s food services program for its senior nutrition and Head Start childcare program.

“But they have abruptly pulled the rug out from underneath us,” Keelean continued. “They are preventing us from helping thousands of county children and seniors who depend on this one meal a day. We need time and consideration to work this out. The SBUSD Business Services office is giving neither one.” 

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Tue Mar 10, 2020 | 02:34am
https://www.independent.com/2020/03/09/santa-barbara-unified-feels-pressure-to-feed-the-county/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.