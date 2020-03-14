Letters Bereavement Connections

I applaud the Indy for its End of Life issue. This focus reflects the Death Positive movement happening worldwide. I am a member of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organizations End of Life Doula Council and was glad you touched on doulas from a national perspective. Let me share what is available locally for free.

The Anamcara (Soul Friends) Volunteer Death Doulas are a group of trained, experienced, and committed individuals who offer a wide variety of non-medical services to members of our community as a gift from our hearts. We have all spent many hours working as hospice volunteers and attending to those who are dying and/or grieving. We assist in planning, from advanced health care directives to creating a sacred vigil and beyond. We support family members in learning how to be with their loved one through the dying process and offer rituals to honor the body once death has occurred. We offer follow up to ensure the loved ones are aware of the many free bereavement offerings in our community. We are connected with community resources that can assist.

For more information go to www.dyingingrace.com and click on the Death Doulas tab.

