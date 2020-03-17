Letters Quarantine Commandments

I am a prisoner in my home. It’s a nice home, so it’s not quite so bad. But I see some unfortunate things coming up. I am going to meet it head on by coming up with the 10 Commandments of Coronavirus Internment.

Commandment 1: Do not wear your pajamas all day long.

Commandment 2: No ice cream.

Commandment 3: Finish all of those songs you’ve been working on for the last 20 or 30 years.

Commandment 4: Do not stew about your predicament or get wimpy about it.

Commandment 5: Help others whenever possible

Commandment 6: Always be kind (except to Trump administration officials who have screwed this thing all up).

Commandment 7: Play the guitar at least a few hours a day.

Commandment 8: Exercise as much as you can.

Commandment 9: You can already cook, now learn to bake.

Commandment 10: Don’t ever, ever, ever let go of your dreams and your desires to be the musician you have always wanted to be and to write the songs you need to write.

