Quarantine Commandments
I am a prisoner in my home. It’s a nice home, so it’s not quite so bad. But I see some unfortunate things coming up. I am going to meet it head on by coming up with the 10 Commandments of Coronavirus Internment.
Commandment 1: Do not wear your pajamas all day long.
Commandment 2: No ice cream.
Commandment 3: Finish all of those songs you’ve been working on for the last 20 or 30 years.
Commandment 4: Do not stew about your predicament or get wimpy about it.
Commandment 5: Help others whenever possible
Commandment 6: Always be kind (except to Trump administration officials who have screwed this thing all up).
Commandment 7: Play the guitar at least a few hours a day.
Commandment 8: Exercise as much as you can.
Commandment 9: You can already cook, now learn to bake.
Commandment 10: Don’t ever, ever, ever let go of your dreams and your desires to be the musician you have always wanted to be and to write the songs you need to write.