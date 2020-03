Letters Tipping in the Right Direction

The coronavirus is taking a toll on many hourly workers who rely on tips and tourism to pay the bills. Let’s stop paying lip service to these hardworking people and help them out by leaving bigger tips if the restaurants and bars are open. If not, when this is over, let’s do the right thing and help them and others out.

I remember how the community came to help after the Montecito tragedy. That’s who we are about in Santa Barbara County.

