Dogs Sneeze Safely

I have heard that dogs are being left at our local animal shelters as their owners believe that humans can get the coronavirus COVID-19 from their dog.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is no evidence that any animal other than the human variety can have this virus. Obviously, if the CDC has its facts right, these poor dogs are being relinquished for no reason. I dread to think of the suffering to both the dogs and to the children that have no choice but to lose their pet.

