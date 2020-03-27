Letters Worth the Read

Tyler Hayden’s articles are consistently among the most profound, thought-provoking and well-written material I read. As a long-gone Santa Barbarian (and Indy muckraker back when Mr. Hayden was in grade school) now holed up in the Blue Ridge deep in southern Virginia, I look forward to stumbling upon them when I check in from time to time.

His recent piece (“It’s My Party and I’ll Self-Isolate If I Want To“) is one of the best commentaries on the Covid-19 pandemic I have read, period, from among the hundreds by now. It’s both a masterful summary and presentation of the key points of a very complex topic, and an extraordinarily mature and ethical consideration of the life-changing epoch in which we suddenly find ourselves. Mr. Hayden is a great writer and a great human being.

Stay safe, y’all.

