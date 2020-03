Get News In Your Inbox

Unless I’m missing something, there doesn’t seem to be any nation-wide coordinated plan to radically ramp up coronavirus testing. If there is, I see no sign that it’s working. If not, that seems inexcusable. What kind of country have we become? Others have done it, why not us?

