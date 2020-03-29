Bathroom Shortage

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

Since all the restrictions started it’s been totally ridiculous trying to find a restroom. COVID-19 or not, there’s still a need to have restroom access for essential workers who are out of town (including truck drivers who we depend on for delivery of goods), homeless individuals, and people out for necessary activities. Going home to use the bathroom is not always an option and forcing people to use Depends or go behind bushes is certainly not going to promote health and well-being. Opening up some bathrooms during this crisis will certainly do more good then harm.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.