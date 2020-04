Get News In Your Inbox

It took some getting used to, and a couple technological glitches to work out, but the Santa Barbara Independent is now firmly on the Zoom wagon. Calendar Editor Terry Ortega thinks we look like a giant Brady Bunch family; Senior Editor Tyler Hayden says it’s more like a big game of Hollywood Squares. Either way, the Indy staff is getting the work done, uncombed hair and all.

Staff Still Putting Out a Paper, Uncombed Hair and All

