How to Make a Cloth Face Mask

It’s as simple as cutting up a T-shirt. In this video, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams shows how to make a cloth face covering using material around the house and a couple of rubber bands.Keeping six feet of distance from others and staying home remain the best way to inoculate yourself against the COVID-19 virus. But if you have to go out, California and the White House now advise covering your nose and mouth. People without symptoms can spread the virus through simply talking — as well as coughs and sneezes — the Centers for Disease Control stated. The recommendation is not for medical-grade masks, still in dire need by health-care workers, but for a simple cloth covering during necessary trips, like to the grocery store.

