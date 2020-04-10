Briefs Lose Your Job Because of COVID-19? The ‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Wants to Hear from You

Some 17 million people in the U.S. have filed for unemployment in the past 21 days because of the collective quarantine we’ve imposed on ourselves in response to the coronavirus. In Santa Barbara, we don’t know how many that is, but it’s more than any of us can begin to imagine. Congress has expanded the amount of money to be paid and length of time afforded by unemployment insurance. But all this is just getting off the ground. At the Independent, we want to hear how you have been affected. Have you tried to collect unemployment? If so, how has that worked out? How are you making due and getting by? Or is the water level three inches above your nostrils? We want to know. If you feel like sharing, please contact me at nick@independent.com. No names used unless you want. Take care and good luck.

