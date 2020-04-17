Real Estate Scoop Bartron Group’s Easter Bunny Makes Surprise Visits

With schools closed, businesses shuttered, and events and plans on hold due to the Covid-19 virus, many people are celebrating family gatherings in creative ways. Drive by birthday parties and zoom family meetings have gotten people together virtually. But Easter’s traditional egg hunts and visits from the Easter Bunny are a little more difficult to accomplish online.

Lorie Bartron of Bartron Real Estate Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties enlisted the help of the Easter Bunny last week to make visits to surprised local families. Lorie and the “Bunny” filled thirty baskets and planned a route to deliver them to clients and friends. “We wanted to do something for our clients to bring a little joy to their families during this challenging time,” explained Bartron.

Lorie and the Easter Bunny donned their appropriate gloves and masks, and made deliveries on Easter Sunday, leaving the baskets in each family’s front yard. Children waved from their windows or stood at their front door to see the Easter Bunny come by. “When Lorie told us her idea, we said absolutely! It was so thoughtful, and our kids really loved it,” said one of the families receiving a visit.

Not for clients only, one of the most special deliveries was to the Bartrons’ own grandchildren, who put on their masks to come outside for a closer look at the Easter Bunny and his helper. Johnny and Lila Hills, ages 10 and 7, were two of the lucky recipients. They kept their six foot distance, but were delighted by the special visit.

Johnny and Lila’s mother Elisa Bartron Hills said, “I hope they remember that even in times of crisis and uncertainty we can make a big difference in people’s lives with a seemingly small or simple act of kindness. I also hope they internalize how much their family loves them and will always find a way to show them that love, even with the most significant barriers!”

