Motorcyclist Killed in Highway 154 Crash

By
Mon Apr 27, 2020 | 12:42pm

A 57-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after crashing her Harley-Davidson motorcycle near East Camino Cielo on Highway 154. 

The woman, identified as Diane Tessier of Granada Hills, was traveling eastbound at approximately 50-55 mph when, for unknown reasons, she hit the guardrail and went over the side of the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Saturday’s accident was the second fatal incident on Highway 154 this month. On April 9, a 21-year-old Santa Barbara man was killed in a suspected DUI crash.

