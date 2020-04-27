Letters Neptune Pain

When my husband was told that he had lung cancer, the doctor added that he needed to get his business in order immediately. Bob contacted the Neptune Society and arranged for his cremation. He asked me to scatter his ashes at sea, which I did.

Approximately one year after his death, a minister contacted me, whose wife had died. He advised that members of his church worked at Neptune. They were required to break the jaws of the dead, if they had gold crowns, in order to remove the gold, he told me. In addition, more than one body was cremated at a time, so I have no idea what happened to my husband’s ashes.

Relatives of the dead joined in a class action lawsuit. The judge awarded us what we paid for the cremation. Nothing for pain and suffering.

I don’t believe any amount of money would have eased our pain or, for me, the thoughts of such an exceptionally kind and loving man being mutilated for money.

The court case was in approximately 1984 to 1985. Now, 35 years later, and the slighest thing triggers the pain, even an ad for gold crowns.

I was delighted to read that the California attorney general is suing the Santa Barbara branch of the Neptune Society for crimes against the dead and nearly dead. Assuming that all Neptune Societies are equally disgusting, is there a way to close all of them?

Some pet owners are paying for their pets to be cremated. Instead, some are sold to a rendering company which sells the renderings to pet food companies. I have three dogs buried in my garden because I can no longer trust.

