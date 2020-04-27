Letters One $1,200 Check

On hearing that our government may be sending out checks of $1,200 per person as a salve to the virus, the immediate thought was, “Yes, I want that $1,200!” But on reflection, my gut feeling is to donate the $1,200 to a worthy cause. In short, I don’t urgently need the money. Others may.

Like so many Santa Barbarans — and other Americans nationwide — we would not be diminished by donating our checks to help others. In fact, we could feel enriched.

The funds could be donated to any bona fide charity or directly to someone in legitimate need. Or, perhaps some selfless person or organization might start a local or national campaign.

Surely, I am not the only one feeling this way. What are your priorities?

