Letters Treat Prisoners Like Humans

My husband is a prisoner at the federal correctional institution in Lompoc. He has a history of asthma and strong allergies. It has been a whole week since I’ve heard from him, and my worst concern is I don’t even know if he’s okay based on what I’ve been reading regarding all the inmates infected with COVID-19. I am very frustrated because I have been calling the prison asking them to at least let me know if he’s okay, and they refuse to answer any questions.

I believe it is right for the people in charge of answering the calls to at least let us know what their protocol is at the moment or to let us know if they are not sick. I am also aware that Attorney General Barr gave an order to the Bureau of Prisons for those prisoners who qualify to do home confinement. Up to this moment I have not seen any type of movement. And more inmates have been getting infected daily.

There has to be something done quickly for these prisoners before no one has control of the situation. HELP them please! They are too overcrowded, and there is not enough hygiene in that place. It is impossible for them to do social distancing.

They are prisoners, but they are also humans like all of us out in the world. Help them in these difficult situations.

