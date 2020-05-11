Ready to Eat Out? Take Our Restaurant Survey

Food

Are you ready to return to restaurants like The Project, the joint Mexican food/brewpub run by Corazon Cocina's Ramon Velazquez (left) and Captain Fatty's Preston Angell? | Credit: Paul Wellman
Mon May 11, 2020 | 12:06pm

After two months of COVID-19 shelter-in-place isolation, Santa Barbara is cautiously starting to open the doors on business activity. Though we’re not there yet, the return to days of eating in restaurants will eventually arrive. 

As restaurant owners learn what that means for them, and begin navigating what will surely be an ever-evolving “normal,” we’re wondering what Santa Barbara residents are expecting when it comes to eating out again. So we’ve created this simple survey to gauge our readers’ collective appetites for the future.

Please take a few minutes to fill out our survey, and be entered in a raffle to win a gift certificate to a restaurant that can be redeemed in the hopefully near and safe future.  

Here is a direct link to the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3N9VYZB.

