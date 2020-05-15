Goleta Valley Library Offers Children’s Craft Kits

Struggling to keep your young ones entertained during lockdown? Goleta, Buellton, and Solvang libraries are offering reprieve in the form of crafts kits for kids. Each month you can receive up to two craft kits for each of your children. Some of the crafts will require glue, crayons, or some other supplies that are not included in the kits.

To request kits, fill out a brief form on the library website and then just wait for your package to arrive in the mail. See goletavalleylibrary.org for other ideas on how to keep busy at home for all ages and a schedule of virtual activities.