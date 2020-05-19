Surf’s Up Bath Co. Makes Hand Sanitizer

Surf’s Up Bath Co. and sister brand the Little Bath Co. ― Santa Barbara-based lines of personal care and bath products ― recently launched a new alcohol-based sanitizer to help keep hands clean during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are thrilled to bring this product to market at a time when it is needed most and give back to those protecting our community,” said Brooke Hansen, director of Surf’s Up. “The support of local purchases has allowed us and our entire community to pay it forward. We look forward to future partnerships of this kind as we ramp up manufacturing.”

In conjunction with the launch, 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer will be donated to the local nonprofit One805 to further support COVID-19 relief. Through the partnership, hand sanitizer will be distributed to first responders and frontline providers across Santa Barbara County.

The sanitizer contains 67 percent ethyl alcohol, which meets the CDC’s guidelines for alcohol-based hand sanitizers and is infused with aloe vera and jojoba esters. All of the companies’ products are eco-friendly, American-made, and created without animal testing. For more information, visit surfsupbathco.com.