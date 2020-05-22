Briefs

Santa Barbara Buses to Double Capacity

Bus driver Ronnie Vela gets ready to leave the transit center on Chapala Street. | Credit: Daniel Dreifuss
Fri May 22, 2020 | 1:38pm

MTD buses in Santa Barbara have doubled their “safely distanced” passenger load as of Friday. On the big 40-foot buses, up to 15 passengers may board. On the smaller 30-foot buses, the limit is 10 passengers. Once a bus is “full,” it will pass up stops until its number of passengers decreases. Everyone on board must wear a face covering.

The existing rules will continue, including getting on board through the back door only. The front door is reserved for the driver, handicapped passengers, and the elderly. Rides continue to be free.

Please do not ride the bus if you are sick or have a fever or cough. If you feel short of breath, call your doctor.

