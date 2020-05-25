About That Stimulus Check

Dear Internal Revenue Service:

On June 4, 2019, my mother, Marion S. Grieve, died of natural causes at the age of 90. She died living in a local senior retirement center. As executor of her estate, I notified all local, state, and federal agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service, of her death.

Within the past month I received a Federal Stimulus Check made out to my mother in the amount of $1,200. The check was made payable to MARION S. GRIEVE DECD, C/O SCOTT GRIEVE at my home address. Unless DECD is some obscure governmental agency of which I have no knowledge, I assume that it means DECEASED. Since it was sent to my care, at my address, and marked deceased, it appears to me that the Federal Government knowingly sent a stimulus check to a dead person. My mother was a person of limited financial means and quite frugal so I am certain that she would have been quite stimulated by this gesture, if she were alive.

Attached please find the aforementioned stimulus check. I am returning it with some advice as to how the money may be properly distributed. Please take all of the stimulus money sent to dead people and a sum equal to the amount of money squandered on all the self-serving, bilious, insincere, stimulus letters sent by the White House and distribute it as a bonus to all of the frontline medical workers currently fighting the pandemic.

Warmest Regards,

Scott Grieve