Letters

Swim Yuck

By Sharon Fitzpatrick, S.B.
Sat May 30, 2020 | 9:05am

Los Baños has opened by appointment, but no showers are allowed there. Yuck. Who in their right mind would want to swim in that?

Sat May 30, 2020
