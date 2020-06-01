Letters

Why Masks?

By Denice Spangler Adams, Montecito
Mon Jun 01, 2020 | 9:19am

What brilliant bureaucrat came up with last Tuesday’s county order on masks with $1,000 fine, effective to June 30? Was it a unilateral decision by our elected Board of Supervisors-hired public health officer?

This order is local government overreach and unlawful, a violation of your and my civil liberties!

Criteria for ending emergency COVID police powers were met: curve flattened, excess hospital beds available. Surge did not occur April 17-19.

Ventura County‘s public health officer has published “masks are ineffective,” therefore, not required.

Wearing a mask is an individual choice; staying at home is a choice.

Before it is too late, take three minutes now, to fill out this super easy form on-line to file a complaint to the Department of Justice. https://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice

Don’t wait. Then contact elected Board of Supervisor representatives to demand answers: Who and why? 

Do stay healthy however you choose. Let others choose what’s best for their self-preservation which typically includes working for pay to survive.

Life includes risks. Waiting until it’s safe, means never. Tolerating government dictates under non-emergency conditions endangers us!

