Beneath the Wounder’s Knee

I do not claim to know what you’ve been through —

Nothing in my white-woman-privileged life

Can understand

What it is to be segregated, separated,

Shoved aside or hung from trees.

Some Americans will tell you

“We’ve come so far with racism.”

(usually white people)

“But we had a President

who was African American!” they say.

Yes, and those who hated that

Certainly have made up for it.

I’m angry and ashamed

And will do whatever I can

to come against my own racism,

The tendency to push away

or run away

From anyone different from me.

Because it comes in all colors

and types, doesn’t it — Racism?

It comes from being white

fairly healthy, not too old

and not too poor.

I don’t understand those

who are not just like me.

I’m sorry.

Not for who I am or what I have

But for my history of ignorance

Apathy.

I don’t ask your forgiveness.

You’ve had enough apologies,

And talk of changing policies.

Too many hearts have not been changed.

Has mine?

